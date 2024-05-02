Cobra Kai season 6 premiere date, new details revealed!

We knew that Cobra Kai season 6 was going to be bigger and better than ever. We just never knew how much.

Today, Netflix confirmed that on Thursday, July 18, the first part of the final season is going to launch. Meanwhile, part 2 is going to be coming on Thanksgiving (November 28), and the third and final part is going to be available at some point next year. There are fifteen episodes in total.

Want to learn more about what’s to come? Then just check out the description below:

Picking up with Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.

That is something that was strongly hinted at back at the end of season 5, and there is a lot to be excited about with that — higher stakes and an international scale! There is also just one other big problem courtesy of John Kreese, who found his way out of prison at the end of season 5.

You can see a new date-announcement video over here, and we do tend to think that this works to set the stage even further for what is to come.

Is this really the end of the franchise?

Well, that’s complicated. This show will serve as a conclusion for the current creative vision. We do know that a new Karate Kid movie is coming, but it is coming from a separate creative team. Meanwhile, the Cobra Kai EPs have noted that there’s always a chance to do something more in the Miyagi-verse, and we do think it is possible that the current show does set the stage for some sort of spin-off. What that is, of course, could end up being revealed a little bit further through the actual show.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

