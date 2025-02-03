Paradise season 1 episode 4: Can Billy be trusted?

As we get prepared to see Paradise season 1 episode 4 on Hulu in less than 24 hours, we know Billy has a major role to play. After all, Gabriela claims that Cal had some pretty major concerns about him prior to his death, so what do we not know about him at present?

Well, for now, let’s just say that the picture on this character is complicated. Here’s what we know: He worked alongside Xavier in seemingly protecting Cal and in theory, we like to think that he was pretty honesty about who he was. He had a romantic relationship seemingly with his colleague Jane, and the two did occasionally slack off and play Nintendo Wii.

So what makes Billy dangerous, provided that some of the intel from Gabriela was true? Well, a lot of his goofiness may serve as a sort of smokescreen, a way to get close to the President without anyone actually knowing what he is up to. The same goes for forming a bond with Xavier so that he is not suspected of anything.

What if Gabriela is lying?

Well, that is another issue altogether! We still do not know too much more about her beyond what she has presented herself to be, and that is where some things do end up being a little bit complicated. This is someone who seemingly had the responsibility of bringing in various people to the community and by virtue of that, you can say that she was therefore responsible for bringing in the killer — that is, assuming that she did not do this herself. Remember that she probably knows almost every secret about this place, and perhaps she knew a way to get out of Cal’s place without being detected. At this point, you cannot rule that out!

