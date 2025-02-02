Paradise season 1 episode 4 spoilers: When will we have answers?

We are already three episodes into Paradise on Hulu and within those, we have already been introduced to so many mysteries.

What are some of the biggest ones? Well, you can discuss anything and everything when it comes to the creation of the town underneath a mountain. Or, you can look in the direction of who killed the President. These are things designed to get you talking, and you are going to see these chats continue for some time as we move forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further SEVERANCE videos!

Luckily, we already know that this show is building towards answers, and you are also going to get them sooner rather than later. Here is what creator Dan Fogelman had to say to the Los Angeles Times:

“I wanted to serve a complete meal to people that watch a show in the first season … A big challenge we had during ‘This Is Us’ was it was not a murder mystery, but it had this one mystery that was propulsive — it took us 14 episodes to answer it. With the time it’s taken to get things back on the air, and also just what the conception of the show is, I felt it was important that by the end of the first season, all eight episodes, you should have every question you’ve asked answered.”

Now, does this mean that this is going to be the only season of the show? Hardly. All indications, at least for now, suggest that there is a three-season plan that will hopefully allow us to get everything that we want from these characters. Of course, our feeling is that if the quality remains where it is now, we wouldn’t mind getting so much more than this. Why wouldn’t we, given how immersive and exciting this show is proving to be?

Related – Get more news on Paradise now, including other scoop on what is ahead

What are you hoping happens when it comes to the Paradise mysteries?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







