Paradise season 1 episode 4: James Marsden on Cal’s murder

We knew heading into the premiere of Paradise on Hulu that there would be a shocking death, with none other than Cal Bradford at the center. James Marsden’s character is the President of the United States … or, at least he was. He’s now dead, and we imagine that a great deal of the show moving forward is going to be all about who was responsible.

Are we hoping that there are answers coming this season? Absolutely, but do not expect for them to necessarily pop up in the most predictable manner. Also, be prepared for them to also come about for a rather unpredictable reason.

Speaking in a new interview with The Wrap, Marsden had the following to say about his character, and also why he may have been taken out:

“I don’t think that there is a lot of malice with him — I don’t think he is somebody that deserved his end … Perhaps was something or somebody that felt that he was wronged, or that he was not in line with his policy, or something like that, but I knew that on a Dan [Fogelman] show, it had to be more than something political.”

It is worth noting here that Marsden would be open to coming back for a potential season 2, though at the moment it remains to be unseen how he would be utilized. After all, it feels like a lot of the Cal mystery could be wrapped up here — yet, perhaps he knew something more about the underground community that is important? This is, at least for now, some of what you have to be thinking about. Personally, we’re actually not in a hurry for answers so long as the ride is compelling.

