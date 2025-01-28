Paradise season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Does Billy have a secret?

After the big, three-episode premiere that you have today on Hulu, why not learn a little bit more all about Paradise season 1 episode 4?

First and foremost, let’s begin by noting the rather simple bad news, as you are going to be forced to wait a good while to see what else is coming up next. The plan is for the Sterling K. Brown drama to return next Tuesday with episode 4, one seemingly titled “Agent Billy Pace.” The reason for that title should be rather simple, based on the ending of episode 3. Dr. Torabi told Xavier that she had a message from the President, and that she was meant to seek him out and say that Billy was bad news. From there, we saw Pace watching Xavier’s daughter from his car with a gun in the passenger seat.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional PARADISE reviews!

So what is going on with Billy? Well, we do tend to think that Paradise season 1 episode 4 could offer some hints — though we hardly expect any answers! For more, check out the official synopsis below:

The citizens of Paradise celebrate at the annual carnival; Xavier and Billy delve deeper into their investigation.

The tricky thing for Xavier moving forward here is going to be trying to find a way to continue this investigation knowing that he may be working with someone who is not exactly what he seems. Or, does he want to trust Dr. Torabi? This is a man who could easily end up being swayed in a number of different directions and by virtue of that, you have to be curious as to what we’re going to see moving forward. Trust will be an issue, and it is also possible that multiple other mysteries could emerge in this underground world.

Related – Check out some discussion on the Paradise premiere, including that shocking twist in the coming minutes

What do you think is going to be coming on Paradise season 1 episode 4?

Share some of your thoughts and theories in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







