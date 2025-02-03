Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 9: More Miguel Prado?

Following this past Dexter: Original Sin episode, we understand if there are plenty of people thinking about Miguel Prado. Why wouldn’t they? We are talking here about someone who was a notable big bad throughout the third season of the show, and to actually see him in the past, albeit briefly, proved to be a pretty enormous shock.

So was that Easter egg with LaGuerta and Prado a setup for something more, or rather a small Easter egg? We do think this merits some discussion.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN coverage!

Before going further here, let’s just remind everyone that LaGuerta and Miguel did have some sort of history that was established on the original show, so the idea of them being together is not some huge shock. However, we know that he is not meant to be a major character on the prequel series, and it is actually hard for him to be. If he is around too much, you can argue that it fundamentally changes what the original show ends up becoming.

One of the big challenges of doing a shock like Dexter: Original Sin is trying to toe the line between the past and the present. You do want to introduce some surprises that keep people watching. However, at the same time, you also can’t upset the established canon here all that. If you do that, then it suddenly becomes a problem and renders the original show either outdated or confusing.

So rather than spend a lot of time moving forward focusing on Prado, our hope is that the prequel finds a way to feature some other ties to the original show. We already know that Brian Moser has some sort of major role to play this season — heck, there are theories that Brian actually killed Harry!

Related – Get some more discussion about the Dexter: Original Sin finale when it aired

Do you think that we are going to see more of Miguel Prado on Dexter: Original Sin?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







