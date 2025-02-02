Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 (finale): A big reveal?

For those who are not currently aware, Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10 is going to be the big finale, and it is coming on February 14. So what lies ahead? How many more twists and turns are coming?

Well, we should start off here by making it clear that leading up to the season, it was noted multiple times that the show has a simple goal: To deliver a few twists that you would not expect. There is a certain amount of this that is difficult, given the simple fact that we know how the story of the original goes — whatever you reveal is likely something that Dexter was not privy to!

Because of this, you can start to argue about one twist that could stand out above all others, and it is certainly one that would rock this series to its core: The idea that Brian Moser actually killed Harry and Dexter never knew.

Is there suitable smoke around this now? 100%. Remember for a moment here that Harry is already starting to garner information about Dexter’s brother, thanks in part to the file that he uncovered in Tampa. Meanwhile, there is some evidence from episode 2 that Brian may be watching Dexter. (Remember that person who asked Dexter if a seat was taken at a restaurant?) There is a chance that Brian is keeping tabs on Harry and by virtue of that, there may be a showdown that is coming.

It would not be hard to understand why Brian would have a matter of resentment towards Harry, whether it be what happened to Laura or the fact that Dexter was taken and not him. All of these elements of the equation are important, and it could easily set up a huge death.

What do you think we are going to see across Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 10?

How do you think all of this will conclude? Share right now in the attached comments! There are a lot of other updates still ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

