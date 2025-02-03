Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, February 3, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Beyond just that, what else can we say about NCIS: Origins? Both of these shows were on last week after a long break. With that in mind, why not look a little bit more towards the future?

There are so many things that are worth getting into right now, but we should start by sharing the good news right now: Both of these shows are going to be airing in just a matter of hours! Based on the promotion that we’ve seen for them already, we are going to see a number of surprises over the course of these hours, whether it be a fake wedding or a deep dive into the past of at least one major character.

Below, you can see synopses for both of these episodes, and we like to think they each do a good job of setting the stage:

NCIS season 22 episode 11, “For Better or Worse” – NCIS stages a fake wedding for two of its own in an attempt to take down the mob, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 12, “Touchstones” – When the evidence room is broken into and significant cash goes missing, the team looks into a connection to a recent case. Also, Lala opens up to Gibbs, and Kowalski struggles to move forward, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Feb. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

For those wondering, we are also going to be seeing new episodes on February 10, so there is nothing to be worried about here, as well!

