NCIS season 22 episode 11 video: Nick gives Robin ‘a drawer’

As many of you may be aware at this point, NCIS season 22 episode 11 is set to arrive on CBS this Monday night. So what lies ahead?

Well, the first thing that is absolutely worth noting / remembering here is quite simple: A big revelation has been mad regarding Nick’s personal life. Doesn’t it make sense for us to get some sort of other update on it now?

Well, with that, be sure to head over here to see the latest sneak peek for this episode right now! There, you learn through a Torres / Knight conversation that his relationship with her sister Robin has started to get a little bit more serious. He has managed to clear out a drawer for her to leave some of her things — he’s tried to downplay it like this is not some super-serious thing, but the reality here may be a little bit different.

How much are we talking about this here? Well, let’s just say that per Jessica, this is something that Robin is going to take extremely seriously, especially since she has a pattern of things happening a particular way with her relationships. She may think that this is a jumping-off point to some other things, and there is a reason why she has been engaged five times.

At this point, it is honestly far too early to tell whether or not Torres and Robin are going to go the distance, mostly because we haven’t even seen them on-screen together since the relationship first kicked off! Of course, we’d love to sit here and say that there is some significant chance that it happens, but that’s mostly the part of us that wants to root for relationships. It still remains to be seen if they are really perfect for each other.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 11 when it arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

