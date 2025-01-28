NCIS season 22 episode 11 promo: Torres’ dangerous risk

Last night, the folks at CBS gave us a first look at NCIS season 22 episode 11 — so what stories are poised to stand out here?

Well, first and foremost, it appears that one of the big questions is going to be whether or not Nick Torres has found himself in too deep when it comes to his latest operation. He has found himself apparently in a spot where he has to contemplate a big swing to get his desired result … and what is that?

Well, the promo that you see here does not give that away but nonetheless, we certainly do think that it gives us quite a bit to be excited about. Based on the details that we have currently seen for this episode, it seems like this big, super-dangerous plan may not be what you would first think. Instead, it may be … staging a wedding?

Well, here is where things get curious and perhaps hilarious: There is a chance here that this is something that Torres is going to have to do in order for his mission to be a success. By virtue of that, you do have to wonder then who the bride could be, and also whether or not this wedding proves helpful or not.

The thing that we do almost always know with NCIS in general is that you are for sure going to see some intense stories here and there, but they are going to be mixed as well with other things that make you laugh. This sort of “wedding” is not something that we have seen the franchise do before, so it will be fun to see the show run with it.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

