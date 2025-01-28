NCIS season 22 episode 11 spoilers: ‘For Better or Worse’

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS season 22 episode 11 — so what will the story here be?

Well, let’s just start off by noting that the title for this installment is “For Better or Worse” and if that sounds like a wedding, there’s a reason for it. Most of the story will be about a wedding — or, at the very least, a fake one.

Go get a few more details right now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 11 synopsis below:

“For Better or Worse” – NCIS stages a fake wedding for two of its own in an attempt to take down the mob, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Who are the bride and groom here?

Well, let’s just say that the most hilarious situation here would be a situation where Knight and Torres had to pretend, given the fact that he is officially dating her sister Robin. Of course, it could also be entertaining in the event that we see Knight and Palmer get involved due to their romantic history. We do want to believe that at some point, they are going to find their way back to each other. It may not happen right away but at the same time, we do very-much think that it is going to transpire.

If nothing else, we just think that this is one of those stories that is almost certainly going to be a good time — with intense moments also mixed in.

Is there anything that you most want to see entering NCIS season 22 episode 11?

