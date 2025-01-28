NCIS season 22 episode 10: Is Torres dating Knight’s sister?

We knew that coming into NCIS season 22 episode 10, almost all signs suggested that Nick Torres was dating Jessica Knight’s sister Robin. Did that turn out to be the case?

Well, there is no real reason at this point to beat around the bush, so let’s just answer the question with a defiant “yes.” This relationship was confirmed early on in the episode, though there was a lot of humor in how Wilmer Valderrama’s character went about breaking the news to his colleague. Kasie got the scoop from Jimmy Palmer that the two were together; from there, she issued an ultimatum to Nick to either tell Knight about it or she would. This did lead to him spilling the beans in a pivotal moment in the hour.

What was Jessica’s reaction? At first she was shocked, and it led to a few legitimately funny moments between the two. Some of this may have been because despite all the clues, it took Knight almost forever to figure out that Robin was the person Nick was talking about.

In the end, though, it turns out that she’s reasonably okay with it — if her sister is happy, then she’s happy. Also, it is significantly better than the last guy she dated. The one thing that she did warn Torres about is that even if he thinks the two are only casually dating, she may be already planning out the wedding. This could lead to a fun dynamic at some point, and we do tend to think that at some point, we are going to be seeing Robin on-screen again. All things considered, how can we not? There is just so much potential for fun there!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

