NCIS season 22 episode 11 spoilers: A fake wedding?

For anyone who wants an early look at NCIS season 22 episode 11, there is no reason to wait — we’ve got it within!

So, what more can we say about “For Better or Worse” now? Well, just on the virtue of its central premise alone, we do realize that there is potential for something pretty darn great! As a matter of fact, this could be one of the more entertaining installments we’ve had to see in terms of the characters being challenged.

For a few more details now on what is to come, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 11 synopsis below:

“For Better or Worse” – NCIS stages a fake wedding for two of its own in an attempt to take down the mob, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Now, of course the thing that we’re the most interested in is who the bride and groom are. Of course, the ‘shipper part of us is super-intrigued about the idea of this being Knight and Palmer, but we are also well-aware of the possibility that the writers could go in some other directions here with this since in the end, it’s just all about the case!

Still, it is not lost on us that the real goal of this story overall is to simply make us laugh while also seeing an intense and interesting case. If the producers can do all of that, then they have made sure that we are going to be getting something that is well worth their time.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 11 based on the information we have?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

