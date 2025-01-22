NCIS season 22 episode 10: See ‘Baker’s Man’ sneak peeks

As many of you may know at this point, NCIS season 22 episode 10 is coming to CBS in a little under one week’s time. What more can we say?

Well, first and foremost, it does appear as though “Baker’s Man” is going to waste little time getting to the bottom of one big mystery that we got from the winter finale: Who Torres is dating in secret. As it turns out, Nick may have confided at some point in Jimmy Palmer … who then eventually spilled the beans over to Kasie.

If you head over to the official NCIS YouTube page right now, you can see a couple of sneak previews for this episode, including an absolutely delightful interaction between Torres and Palmer where the latter admits to spilling the beans, largely because he had been bribed with candy. He then also hilariously makes a comparison to himself as a Pavlovian experiment where he was used to getting it from Kasie, almost as though he was conditioned to share his inner thoughts.

Now, there are a lot of theories out there suggesting that Torres could be dating Knight’s sister — which would be thoroughly entertaining, if it turns out to be true.

As for the case…

Another sneak preview shows Parker and Knight questioning one of his favorite bakers about something extremely suspicious — think cocaine put into a meringue. Is this baker really up to some shady stuff? A hefty sum of money being placed into an offshore bank account would suggest so! (As an aside, we hear more about offshore bank accounts with NCIS than arguably any other show under the sun — what in the world is with that?)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

