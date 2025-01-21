NCIS season 22 episode 10 promo: A golden gun?

Next week on CBS, NCIS season 22 episode 10 is officially going to arrive — the long wait is almost over!

As for what lies ahead, let’s just say that some of it is going to be weird / straight up out of a James Bond movie. How else can you explain someone turning up with a golden gun? We’ve known for a while that the title for the episode is “Baker’s Man,” and that the story is somewhat of a spotlight on Alden Parker. After all, his favorite baker ends up being blackmailed (of course Gary Cole’s character would have a favorite baker) — so what ends up coming on the other side? Think chaos and plenty of it!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more TV reactions now!

If you head over to the link here, you can see the short NCIS promo that includes the aforementioned golden gun. Don’t be surprised about the lack of substantial information in this, mostly because this is becoming more of a regrettable staple of this franchise over time. We’ve seen them become increasingly hesitant to give a ton of stuff away, so we can’t be too shocked that they are doing something rather similar here.

What we honestly think we’re going to see here is a case that turns out to be pretty action-packed and complicated, but also worthy of a few laughs, as well. Given how relatively campy the whole premise is here, we’d be shocked if there aren’t any opportunities to be silly.

One more thing to keep in mind

Remember that we still need to learn about Torres’ mystery girlfriend! All signs point to it being someone we already know as viewers, and then also someone who is going to draw a reaction out of some particular members of the team.

Related – Learn even more about what is ahead entering this NCIS episode now

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 10 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







