Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, January 20, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Of course, it would be great to have more of the series — but also the NCIS: Origins prequel at the same time.

So is the long holiday hiatus finally over? We would love to sit here and say that we’ve got some good news, but that is unfortunately not the case. Instead, we must remind you that these shows are off the air again tonight, with the silver lining here being that this is the final week of the break. The plan is for both to return on January 27 and there should be a lot of good installments in the weeks after the fact.

Want to learn a little bit more now on what is ahead? Then go ahead and check out the official synopses below.

NCIS season 22 episode 10, “Baker’s Man” – After NCIS learns that the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery (guest star Melina Kanakaredes) is being blackmailed, they hatch a plan to save her from the perpetrators. Also, tensions heighten when Torres’ secret romance is discovered, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 11, “Flight of Icarus” – The team investigates the death of a famed Marine commander’s son, while a pivotal part of Franks’ past involving his family is revealed, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Jan. 27 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The exciting thing about both of these episodes is that in a way, they should allow us to see a few new things about each one of the main characters. Do we think either one of them is a game-changer? Probably not, but there is some value just in them setting a blueprint for the remainder of the season.

What are you most eager to see from both NCIS and the Gibbs prequel when they do premiere?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

