NCIS season 22 resumes filming, will shoot indoors

After a shutdown last week due to the tragic and horrific wildfires across Southern California, NCIS season 22 is back to work.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production resumed on Monday for the crime procedural, which shoots out in the greater Santa Clarita area. There is some distance between the location and where some of the most damage has transpired over the past seven days; however, the production will remain indoors and there are additional health and safety precautions being taken.

The aforementioned site notes that if any cast and crew members feel unable to return to work at this point, they have been encouraged not to report back and will still receive their typical pay. This show is one of a few from CBS Studios that is getting back to work today, as the list also includes the prequel NCIS: Origins.

As for what the delay means when it comes to the season 22 episode count, all of that remains to be seen since there is a chance you can make up for lost time down the road. Given what has transpired as of late, we have a hard time thinking that this is anyone’s primary concern. The focus right now is ensuring the safety of all cast and crew members during a devastating time, especially with there being no guarantee that anyone is out of the woods just yet. High winds are still leading to additional advisories over the next several days, especially with the lack of rainfall across Southern California this winter.

NCIS is going to be back on TV come Monday, January 27. That will not change, as this episode was filmed some time ago and the show has a tendency to bank a good deal of footage in advance. CBS has not announced too much beyond this episode as of yet, so any larger impact to the filming delays is to be seen.

Our thoughts continue to go out to everyone out there who is suffering or has lost homes or lives during this incredibly difficult time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

