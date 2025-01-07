NCIS season 22 episode 10 spoilers: Saving Parker’s baker

Is NCIS season 22 episode 10 going to be the funniest episode we’ve seen in quite some time? That remains to be seen and yet, we know that it has a ton of potential.

After all, this episode is titled “Baker’s Man” and within that, we are going to have a chance to dive into one of Alden Parker’s favorite pastimes. Exploring that is going to be entertaining, but so will getting an answer to another important question: Who Nick Torres is actually dating. We could be getting a chance to learn a little more here about both!

Without further ado, go ahead and check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 10 synopsis below:

“Baker’s Man” – After NCIS learns that the owner of Parker’s favorite bakery (guest star Melina Kanakaredes) is being blackmailed, they hatch a plan to save her from the perpetrators. Also, tensions heighten when Torres’ secret romance is discovered, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Jan. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

So, who is Torres dating?

While it remains to be seen, we do tend to think that there are a lot of theories out there already. Signs point to it being a character we already know, and also that it could lead to some big reactions amongst the team. The most entertaining idea would be that it is Jessica Knight’s sister, mostly due to a lot of the big opinions and/or reactions that would likely come from that.

No matter what, we do tend to think that Torres deserves love, especially when you consider that it has been so long since Bishop’s exit.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 10?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

