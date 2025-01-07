NCIS season 22 spoilers: McGee’s difficult dinner…

While the ongoing NCIS season 22 continues until Monday, January 27, why not get a little more scoop regarding Timothy McGee? He is, after all, one of the show’s most popular characters for good reason.

Now, here is where we remind everyone out there that we are going to see Delilah back on the show again at some point this season, not that this is a super-huge surprise. Margo Harshman’s character is a big-time fan favorite, so there are almost always good reasons to have her re-enter the picture. What may be rather interesting to people out there this time around is how it happens.

Speaking to TVLine about some of what’s ahead for McGee, showrunner Steven D. Binder noted that “He’s going to have a dinner from hell… with Delilah.” What in the world does that mean? Given that the two have a great marriage, it is hard to imagine that they are going to be the source of a problem while dining together. Instead, we start to wonder if chaos is unfolding around them.

After all, getting to see Tim and Delilah work together outside the job is something that NCIS has had some fun with in the past, and it would be quite interesting to revisit that in almost a real-time setting. Of course, we are just speculating here, but we’ve always been of the opinion that the show could utilize Delilah more than they do. After all, she’s got her own government experience, she’s smart, and she knows how to make the most of any situation. Also, there’s of course the fact that she unlocks a different part of McGee that we don’t often see on the job.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

