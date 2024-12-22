NCIS season 22 spoilers: Is Lily Parker’s sister? EP explains

We know that there are a handful of different storylines that are coursing through NCIS season 22 at the moment. For the time of this article, thought, let’s look at one in particular — what is going on with Parker and Lily.

We have certainly enjoyed getting a chance to see this storyline play out over time and yet, there are a lot of things about it that remain unclear. One of the prevailing theories out there, especially because of some of what we saw in the season 21 finale, is that we are talking here about Parker’s sister, someone who may have died at sea and therefore, it explains his dislike of being aboard a ship.

As it turns out, this is not exactly the case. Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Steven D. Binder indicated that Lily “is not his sister, and I wouldn’t even say her name is Lily necessarily.” That opens up a lot of possibilities, no? The executive producer indicated, as well, that Parker’s father could be important to figuring this out:

“We all have family lore that gets passed down to us by our elders. And what is going to trigger Parker is he’s going to go dig into some family lore and find out it’s not what he had been told, that he has a memory of events and then there were the events that his father [Francis X. McCarthy] told him and then there are the events that actually happened … We’re going to see Parker’s father again. Parker’s going to get a chance to go question his father about this and realize that what his life — or some life history that he thought was real is not actually his history.”

In the end, things are going to get complicated — just be prepare for that already.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

