NCIS season 22 episode 10: When to expect details

For those who are unaware for whatever reason, NCIS season 22 episode 10 is not going to be coming for quite a long time. Per CBS, the plan is for it to be around on Monday, January 27.

So what lies ahead in this episode? Well, all indications are that we could actually be seeing more insight into one of Alden Parker’s favorite pastimes: Baked goods. Of course, how this gets roped into something larger remains to be seen. The network has yet to reveal many official details, and we have to hope that changes in the relatively near future.

So when could we end up getting more official scoop on what is ahead? Alas, we do think you will be waiting for a little while to get insight on that, as well. Insofar as we are able to guess, our sentiment is that an official episode 10 synopsis will be released around the second week of January, with a promo / sneak peeks coming at some point after January 20. There is no real reason for CBS to stall out on that longer than this — all things considered, why would they? They want people to watch!

Because NCIS season 22 is a full, proper season of the show again, we do tend to think that there are going to be opportunities aplenty to see a lot of cast members in action with their own spotlight episodes — and rest assured, we are more than a little bit excited about that! We know that Kasie will be getting one, and we tend to think that McGee will, as well, given that Delilah is going to be back.

Also, we have to meet Torres’ new girlfriend at some point, right? Isn’t that going to be fun?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

