NCIS season 22 episode 10 spoilers: The Resident alum to appear

The bad news when it comes to NCIS season 22 episode 10 is that we are going to be waiting until January to see it. However, there is something good still to share here!

According to a new report from TV Insider, you are going to see The Resident alum Melina Kanakaredes appear as the owner of Alden Parker’s favorite bakery. We know that Gary Cole’s character has a history of procuring a wide array of baked goods for the team from all over the world, so what makes this particular bake shop special? That remains to be seen.

Speaking further to the aforementioned website, here is some of what showrunner Steven D. Binder had to say:

“We talk about archetype, our dream character, and she was the name on the board when we were breaking the story. She’s a ton of fun. Parker, I think, has a little crush on his baker. We’ll finally get to see Parker buy some pastries. We’ll see where some of them come from. I’ve always been of the mind that half of them come from some expat who owns a gas station and happens to sell these mother country pastries. But this one he actually is going to buy from a legit pastry shop. She’s going to, how do I put this? She might not be a good guy.”

Binder also notes in here that while nothing is certain, this character is someone who could turn up again further on down the road — which, of course, is something that we would welcome just on the basis of Melina’s talent alone. Also, it’s a chance to give Parker another personal story! The only one we’ve seen so far is tied to Lily.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

