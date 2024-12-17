NCIS season 22 episode 10: Who is Torres dating? EP’s tease

As we get further into NCIS season 22, it certainly seems like we have a big new mystery on our hands with Nick Torres! Who is he dating?

Well, here is what we can say at this point. Whoever Wilmer Valderrama’s character is seeing at this point, he clearly does not want anyone to know about it. Could it be because the relationship is too new? That is one theory, but the reality here may be a little bit more complicated than just yet.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Steven D. Binder offered up what we think is a pretty revealing tease on this person’s potential identity:

I can tell you that we’ve seen this person before. This will be a character who has been on the show before and will be back again and it’s going to cause some issues with some of his team members—one in particular, may or may not be related.

Just reading between the tea leaves here, and you could easily argue that Jessica Knight’s sister is a great candidate. Sure, you could argue that McGee’s sister could also be in play here, but we have not seen Troian Bellisario on the show in ages. The most that we’ve got is an update here and there. Some other cast members could have family we haven’t met yet, but Binder mentioned that we’ve seen the person before. That narrows down the list pretty substantially here, no?

For the time being, we’re just excited for the possibility that this NCIS storyline could bring some fun in Torres’ direction. After all, this is a guy who has gone through a lot of tough stuff over the years, and we know how good Valderrama can be at lighthearted storylines a lot of the time.

Who do you think Torres could be dating on NCIS season 22?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

