NCIS season 22 episode 10 return date hopes over at CBS

Following tonight’s big holiday-themed installment, do you want to get the NCIS season 22 episode 10 return date at CBS?

Obviously, the most important thing to note here is that there is a LOT more coming for Sean Murray, Gary Cole, and the rest of the cast. The run time for season 21 was radically shortened following the strikes of 2023 but this time around, you’ve got more of a proper full season. There is a ton of other great stuff to look forward to, even if you have to wait a while to see some of it.

Based on what we’ve seen from CBS’ schedule so far, the plan is to bring NCIS back on the air come Monday, January 27, and we hope that from there, we will have a chance to see several weeks of consecutive episodes to bring us through February sweeps. We know that in the past, the network has programmed early January a little bit more; yet, we think that the longer NFL season and then also the College Football Playoff play a role in this. The network does not want to lose any live viewers, especially since they are some of the most lucrative.

One of the drawbacks to the long wait here is simply that we’re going to be waiting a while to get more details on what else is ahead, but we do tend to think that most of the cast will get at least one more spotlight episode before the season is over; also, let’s hope that there are chances to see the Lily mystery addressed more with Parker, since this is one of the more fascinating and psychological stories told within this world. How can you know where things are going there?

What do you most want to see when NCIS season 22 episode 10 returns to CBS?

