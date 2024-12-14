NCIS season 22 spoilers: More Timothy McGee scoop!

We have a new episode of NCIS season 22 airing on Monday night, and we know that a good bit of it will be themed around Christmas!

Yet, for the sake of this article, why not look beyond that? Or, to be more specific, why not talk about one of our favorite characters in general here in Timothy McGee? This is someone who has always felt like one of the more relatable people on the show, and he also has had an intriguing storyline already this season. After all, he tried his hand at becoming the new Deputy Director, only to see Laroche end up getting the job instead. We also know that Laroche is up to no good and McGee could have a big role in the story moving forward.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reviews and reactions!

While there are not a lot of major teases for what lies ahead for Sean Murray’s character, we can offer some per TVLine. Apparently, the character is going to be “facing old enemies,” “selling coffee,” “dealing with the leaking of a new book,” and “crossing paths with a hitman” over the coming episodes. Sound fun? We are obviously hoping to see Margo Harshman back again as Delilah, given that their episodes together are often really fun to watch.

Could we see Tim end up getting a promotion here someday? We do tend to think that it would be fun to watch, but there is a difficult trade-off that comes along with it. After all, we are talking here about someone who has paid his dues for decades; yet, promoting him could mean separating him from the team, and we are not sure that this is something that anyone out there wants to see.

Related – Be sure to see a sneak peek now ahead of Monday’s new NCIS episode

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 22, especially for McGee?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







