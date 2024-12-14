NCIS season 22 episode 9 sneak peek: The team’s holiday plans

Monday night is set to bring NCIS season 22 episode 9 to CBS — so what is it that you can expect to see throughout?

Well, as so many of you may know already, “Humbug” is primarily special in that it is the first Christmas episode for the series since Gary Cole’s debut as Alden Parker, which means that we’re going to see what the holidays look like through a different lens. Meanwhile, this is the time of the year that opens the door for updates on a lot of major characters, and there should be some fun that goes along with that.

Want to get an even better sense of what’s to come? If you head over to the official YouTube for the series, you can see a sneak peek that is really all about Parker asking the NCIS crew about what their plans are for the holidays. Knight is spending time with her father, McGee has a lot of relaxing moments planned for his family, and Torres is planning to spend it with Jimmy and Victoria. All of this seems to be fun enough, right? (Well, Nick better be prepared to go caroling.)

We do hope that there are a few fun, celebratory festive moments within “Humbug,” but obviously the entirety of this story will not be about holiday cheer. How can it when we know that there are a number of different obstacles ahead and also a case? This is going to be a different one than we are used to seeing, given that it may be as much about clearing someone’s name as it is anything else — and we have seen a lot of that over the course of time.

