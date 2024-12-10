NCIS season 22 episode 9 promo: A Christmas miracle?

As many of you many know at this point, NCIS season 22 episode 9 is titled “Humbug,” and it is also going to be the last one of the year.

So, what is the story going to be here? Well, there could be a chance for a Christmas miracle in the midst of trying to solve a case. Per the promo that aired last night, the team is going to be wearing holiday garb, but that does not mean that they are always going to be in a super-festive mood.

After all, consider the following: At some point during the upcoming case, the team is going to be told to stand down … and that has to be a point of frustration. Does it mean that they are actually going to listen? More often than not, that is an entirely different story.

As for what else you are going to be seeing within this episode, the biggest thing that we can do is temper expectations for anyone who thinks that we’re going to be getting a lot more information when it comes to Lily. One of the things that we’ve certainly come to know over the years is that this show is rarely one that is going to rush things along when it comes to a mystery, and there is a good chance that they are going to let this one linger for at least a little while. So long as we get at least some sort of answer by the end of the season, we tend to think we’ll be happy with the end result.

Now for Christmas in particular, can we just have something both standalone and delightful? Is that too much to ask for the sake of re-watchability?

Is there anything that you are most eager to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 9?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

