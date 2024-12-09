NCIS season 22 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Humbug’ and Christmas

Next week on NCIS season 22 episode 9, you are going to see a story titled “Humbug” — are you ready to be in the holiday spirit?

We’ve known for several weeks now that the long-running crime drama was going to be getting a Christmas episode for the first time in years and honestly, we welcome that. This is a great chance to see how a lot of newer team members celebrate this time of year — of course, at the same time, there is going to be a case at the center of it! Granted, it’s going to look and feel a little bit different, given that it is about preserving someone’s reputation as much as it is solving any other sort of crime.

The title for NCIS season 22 episode 9 is “Humbug” — meanwhile, we suggest that you take a look below at what all is coming:

When a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated Marine, NCIS must unwrap the truth and deliver a holiday miracle – before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster.

On the other side of this episode, the show is going to be off the air for several weeks — yet, rest assured that there is a lot of great stuff still to come. Our general sentiment is that most main characters are going to have another spotlight or two this season, and who knows? There could always be some other stories that end up surfacing, as well. (Our general hope, for example, is that there is more to come regarding Jimmy and Jessica’s relationship — even if they are done for now, does that really mean they are done forever?)

As for a season 23, we’ll say for now that is a foregone conclusion. You don’t have to worry as much about that.

Is there anything that you are especially eager to see moving into NCIS season 22 episode 9?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

