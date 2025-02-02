Call the Midwife season 14 episode 5: A Cyril, Lucille divorce?

Call the Midwife season 14 episode 5 has now officially come and gone, and with that came a moment a lot of us saw coming.

After all, let’s be real for a moment here: It was inevitable that at some point, Lucille and Cyril were going to get divorced. The only alternative would have been him staying in Jamaica permanently, as Leonie Elliott has shown no indication that she was looking to return to the series. If Cyril is meant to stick around, you have to give the character a lot of material! It is hard to do that when dealing with someone who is largely off-screen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, Call the Midwife revealed the divorce storyline following Cyril heading to Jamaica for a spell, and we also learned that it was Lucille who asked for it.

So what is going to be coming after all of this?

Based on where everything is at present, you can easily argue that the producers for the BBC One show are now setting a stage for a Cyril – Rosalind romance, one where he can be involved with her and there not be any sort of immediate guilt that goes along with it. We can tell that this is something that writer Heidi Thomas is eager to explore, especially since interracial relationships were far more rare in the 1970’s than they are today and there is a lot of material to navigate.

Of course, we would have loved the story of Cyril and Lucille to end in a different way — unfortunately, at this point it felt inevitable. At least it seems as though everything is wrapped up now … or at the very least here, this is what we’re hoping.

Related – Be sure to learn more about the next Call the Midwife episode right now

What did you think about the events of Call the Midwife season 14 episode 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







