Call the Midwife season 14 episode 6 spoilers: A council strike

Call the Midwife season 14 episode 6 is slated to come on board next week on BBC One, so what is the focus going to be here?

Well, in terms of the setting, we are about see the world of Poplar move into the fall. As for what this means for some of the characters, we’d simply describe as more struggle — but also some valuable updates. The Cyril storyline may be finally reaching a narrative peak, which is something that we’ve been honestly expecting to see for quite a while now:

Below, you can see the full Call the Midwife season 14 episode 6 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

It’s September, 1970. Joyce faces a difficult situation when a mother suffers postnatal complications, a council strike leads to an outbreak of Weil’s disease, and Cyril’s life is turned upside down.

Ultimately, there are three more episodes coming up and by virtue of that, we do think that every one of them is going to pack a big punch. If there is one thing that we’re worried about at this point, it is the simple fact that we’ve seen episodes so far this season without some major cast members and moving forward, we’d love it if there was a good chance to see as much of the Nonnatus crew together as possible. That may be rather hard here, mostly due to the fact that there are so few details out there about what is next!

While we may be worried about certain characters, we are at least happy at this point to not be worried about the fate of the overall show. We know that Call the Midwife is going to be coming back for a season 15, and that should be preceded to some extent by a Christmas Special. There is a ton to look forward to, and we just wish that it could all be here sooner rather than later.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

