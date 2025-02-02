Grotesquerie season 2 renewal: A February 2025 update

Is there any reasonable chance that we are going to get news on Grotesquerie season 2 between now and the end of February?

Honestly, it feels right to note right now that we’re shocked that nothing more has even been announced as of yet. Even though the first season provided itself to be divisive, especially at the end, all early signs suggest that it was popular and had developed some sort of audience. This was certainly enough to make us think that it could be sticking around for a little while, and that may very well still be the case!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more GROTESQUERIE videos!

If there is a reason why no news about the future has been revealed as of yet, it could be tied to the simple fact that executive producer Ryan Murphy has been working on some other projects; or, that there have not been a lot of meetings yet with FX about it. While we do believe more is coming for this show, will it happen before or after the next American Horror Story season? Meanwhile, how involved is Travis Kelce going to be with it given his football schedule?

For the time being, we tend to think that it is a toss-up as to whether we hear more about a season 2 of Grotesquerie or not this month. No matter when the show comes back, it is of course our hope that we’re going to see a story that actually gives us more answers! We do think one of the big frustrations a lot of people had about season 1 was that we went on this extremely long journey, only to not realize who was the actually killer in the show’s “real world.” (Was that even real?)

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Grotesquerie now and what the future could be

Do you believe we will hear more news soon about Grotesquerie season 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







