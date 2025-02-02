The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: Grant Ellis’ basketball date

We do not exactly see The Bachelor episode 2 coming and going tomorrow night on ABC without a little bit of drama. Want to learn more about it?

Well, the first thing you have to remember about some early group dates is rather simple: This is a show that loves to cater to a leads’ strengths and key personality traits. Given that basketball has been an enormous part of Grant Ellis’ entire life, can you really be shocked that it would be the focal point of a group date? Hardly. A lot of the women will be showing off their skills for an important opportunity to impress Grant, but let’s be clear: This is not so much about ability. Instead, it’s more about being able to actually showcase your personality and have a good time.

If you head over to Entertainment Tonight right now, you can see a larger sneak preview for this episode that features Grant talking about the date — meanwhile, you also get some quotes from some of the women! Chloie to us was one of the standouts from night one, so of course we’re happy to see that she is a part of this date. Her personality should thrive in this environment!

In general, though, we are just a single episode into the season and because of that, it does feel silly to come into this with any sort of larger expectations as to what the rest of the season is going to look like or who the favorites will be. Alexe will obviously have an advantage thanks to getting that First Impression Rose and then also the one-on-one date. However, none of this guarantees a spot in the finale!

