The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: More on early Grant Ellis dates!

What can you expect to see over the course of The Bachelor episode 2 on ABC? Let’s just say there are a few things to anticipate.

With that in mind, where do we start here? Well, it seems like in terms of the setting, the show is going to be staying put in Los Angeles … which really should not be some sort of huge surprise, all things considered. This is where we have seen the show stay located in the early episodes in the past, so why would this be different?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE TRAITORS reviews!

Below, you can check out the full The Bachelor episode 2 synopsis with a few more details all about what is ahead:

Still on a high following night one, Grant and the women continue their journey for love in Los Angeles. With exciting dates that tap Grant’s love of sports, music and playful energy, jealousy amongst the women leads to a tense cocktail party.

We’ve already seen Grant talk about his love of sports, and we’ve seen in the previews already that his musical talents are going to come into play here at some point, as well.

As for the jealousy…

Well, that is clearly happening early this time around! We aren’t surprised given that Grant has already made himself out to be really desirable and this environment can 100% be a pressure-cooker. Also, we know already that there are a lot of people with huge personalities this time around and by virtue of that, we do tend to think that there will be clashes.

If you are Grant, what is the best thing that you can do? Well, for now, that is really not that complicated: He needs to just have a lot of conversations! Get information from a ton of people and from there, figure out the truth.

Related – A preview for the next The Bachelor episode hints already at Grant’s final rose

Based on some of these early details for The Bachelor episode 2, what more do you want to see?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







