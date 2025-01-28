The Bachelor episode 2 promo already teases Grant’s final rose

As we get ourselves prepared to see The Bachelor episode 2 arrive on ABC next week, what stories are going to stand out?

What is so funny about the episode 2 “promo” is that it is almost impossible to know what footage from that you will actually see on Monday, especially since a lot of it is going to far later on in the season. Take, for example, how in the world the season is going to conclude.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see more THE TRAITORS reviews!

One thing that the producers of The Bachelor are clearly going to make a meal out of this season is what happens at Grant Ellis’ final rose ceremony, mostly because he still seems conflicted as to who he is going to pick among his remaining two women at that point. He clearly loves both of them and is struggling to figure out who he wants to propose to.

What is the reason for that? A lot of it may just be fear of making the wrong choice, or the fear that anyone could perceive him a certain way. He knows how important this is and we’ve seen him say on the show already that he is genuinely out to find a wife at the end of all of this.

As for what else the promo showed…

Well, most of the drama between the women this season feels pretty routine, especially when it comes to women getting more time with Grant than others. There are some rumors that fly, and at one point Grant feels like someone has intentionally lied on his name. Why would someone do that? Well, it feels clear that if he figures that out, this person is almost certainly going to be a goner.

Related – Be sure to learn more about The Bachelor episode 2 and what’s to come

What are you the most excited to see on The Bachelor episode 2, based on the promo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







