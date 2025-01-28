The Bachelor episode 2 spoilers: What’s next for Grant Ellis?

Following the big premiere tonight on ABC, what more are you going to see from Grant Ellis on The Bachelor episode 2? Well, as per usual, there are so many different things to know and be excited about already!

First and foremost, let’s note that even if there are some changes with the show, a few other things are going to stay the same — namely, Grant will face a number of milestones across this season that we’ve seen over the years. There will be some traveling, hometown dates, and overnights … and eventually an ending that we have not seen too often.

Over the course of the past couple of months, we’ve seen the previews where The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer presses Grant for a decision, seemingly at the final rose ceremony. There have been seasons where it felt pretty clear who the lead was going to choose for a long time; however, this is not one of those seasons, it seems. There is going to be drama that comes along with that.

As for episode 2 and beyond, expect tensions to rise with some of Grant’s women, especially as there are various allegations thrown about and conflicts that he may be forced to deal with. We’ve heard him say that he knew the process was going to be hard; yet, at the same time this could surpass some of his expectations. He may very well find love through this journey, but it is not going to come altogether easy for him. We just hope that he finds something real that lasts, and that he can come out of this season even somewhat close to Joey when it comes to popularity.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

