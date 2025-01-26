The Bachelor spoilers: Is Grant Ellis happy with ending?

Tomorrow night on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see the beginning of Grant Ellis’ journey on The Bachelor. So, what is going to happen?

We obviously know that a lot of people out there are watching this show with the hope that Grant finds the right person for him; yet, it is never guaranteed. We will at least say that the series has a decent track record as of late, given that Zach, Joey, and Charity are all still with the people that they chose at the end of their seasons. (Jenn, meanwhile, is better off with Sasha Farber, if some of those relationship rumors are true.)

Speaking to Parade, of course Grant could not give away how his season ended. However, at the same time he noted that he is “happy” with the end result. In the same interview, he also dove further into how he approached a key part of the season in the fantasy suites:

“I approached them very carefully. I think any time physical intimacy is involved, it can enhance feelings so I really tried to wait because I didn’t want to make a decision off of that and be confused. I really tried to approach them carefully, and I think I did that.”

We do think that Grant is saying all the right things leading up to the start of the season, but we will see how things play out over the next few months. He seems well-intentioned and ready to go on this journey, but being a lead on a show like this is hard! You have to balance a lot of relationships, but at the same time try to parse the truth when you are being told conflicting stories.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

