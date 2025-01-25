The Bachelor spoilers: Grant Ellis on strategy as lead

If you are the lead on a show like The Bachelor, there is obviously one priority that you need to have above all others: Finding love. Yet, doing that on a show like this is so much easier said than done, and for a number of important reasons. You have to balance a lot of relationships, and you also have to find a way in order to have trust in the people around you.

After all, when you are leading a show like this, you are only around for a fraction of the time. If one of your women is bringing you an issue from the house, are they doing so to be genuine? Are they trying to stir up drama? You have to figure out how to understand motives and also how to keep the focus on what matters the most.

Speaking in a new interview with Swooon, Grant Ellis himself shared the strategy he has entering this season, which feels like a good one:

“I think as the lead, you have to be involved … You don’t see everything that happens, so you have to be very involved. You have to give everybody a fair shot, even if you feel like somebody’s wrong in a situation. You have to hear the whole story and kind of make a decision off your judgement and try to be patient. Patience is the main thing. Let things play out fully before you make a decision.”

The most important thing to remember when dealing with drama is this: A lot of women know that complaining about others in the house is a kiss of death. If someone is coming to you with an issue, there is a good chance it is legitimate. You can do your due diligence, but often you should not rule it out entirely.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

