The Bachelor spoilers: Grant Ellis promo all about tears

As you get yourselves prepared to see the premiere of The Bachelor featuring Grant Ellis, let’s just say this: People are going to cry. Don’t they have to if this show is going to work?

After all, let’s put it this way: Tears have been ingrained in the DNA of this franchise from the beginning and this season could be as competitive as ever. Grant is a particularly popular lead for a number of reasons — he’s tall, emotionally intelligent, super-ambitious, and seems to be ready for a relationship. Also, when you are on a show like this, it is fairly typical for a lot of your emotions to increase exponentially. We’ve just seen that time and time again with this franchise.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a preview in which almost every person is getting a little bit misty-eyed. How are they going to react to the various twists and turns? There are going to be betrayals, just as there will also be a lot of jealousy. This environment will bring out feelings that a lot of the women did not know they had previously.

In the end, let’s just say this: The Bachelor has a chance to have one of their more entertaining seasons in a while. We do think the bar is set high for Grant because Joey Graziadei last season was such a great lead; yet, at the same time we do really hope that we are going to see him match that, and also find a relationship that could hopefully last here for a good while after the fact.

What do you want to see from Grant Ellis on The Bachelor, and how emotional a season are you expecting?

