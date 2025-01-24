The Bachelor spoilers: See Grant Ellis meet Zoe (video)

With the premiere of The Bachelor featuring Grant Ellis heading to ABC on Monday night, why not see him meeting a contender now?

If you head over to the official Instagram for the show, you can see a preview in which Grant meets Zoe, one of the women who is currently vying for his heart at the end of the season. We gotta say that we also love what she’s trying to do in order to garner his attention here, mostly because it’s so creative — how many other instances do we have of someone coming with their own merch of the two of them together? She’s made t-shirts that show the two of them smiling, and then she also fires them off in one of those cannons that you see in basketball games.

Are some of the women going to love there being t-shirts with another woman’s face on them? Probably not, but it’s hard to be mad when you consider that almost every person comes on this show with some sort of gimmick. Often, these are just designed so that women can be memorable on a night where you have more than two dozens of them turning up.

While love at first sight can exist, we also don’t think that Grant will 100% walk away from this night knowing is final pick. After all, previews for this season already suggest that he may be working that out leading up to the end of the show, as crazy as that may sound on paper.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

