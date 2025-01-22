The Bachelor spoilers: Grant Ellis’ biggest fear (video)

The premiere on The Bachelor is coming to ABC on Monday night, and that means that we are finally going to see Grant Ellis’ season kick off!

So, what are we going to see? Well, of course there will be drama … but what may surprise some of you is how a lot of it is going to transpire.

After all, if you head over to the official Instagram right now for The Bachelor, you can see a sneak preview now that illuminates that Grant is extremely worried about ended up alone or the process not working. However, he also hears from at least one woman that there is some questioning of his character going on within the mansion. This is something that happens at the end of a season sometimes, but to see it happen during a season? Well, we tend to think that this is a little bit different from the norm! It is yet another problem that he will have to weed out!

We’ve said this before and we certainly think it bears repeating now: We really just hope that there is an opportunity to see a legitimate love story that lasts here. Sure, this is a franchise where we all covet some big-time arguments. Yet, at the same time it is often beneficial if there is something wholesome and sweet on the other side. There is so much time spent with a lot of these people that in the end, we really just want to hope that it is worth it.

What do you think we are going to see on The Bachelor starring Grant Ellis?

Do you think that we’re going to have a happy conclusion at the end of the story? Be sure to share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

