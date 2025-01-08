The Bachelor premiere spoilers: Grant’s First Impression Rose twist

Now that we know everyone who is taking part on Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor, why not get more into how it will kick off?

On Monday, January 27, you are going to see the official beginning of this new version of the show, one where he and 25 women are going to embark on yet another journey to find love. We know that a huge chunk of the premiere will feel somewhat expected in terms of the style and format, but be assured of this: There is still room for a few assorted twists here and there.

Want to learn more? Then go ahead and take a look at the full The Bachelor premiere synopsis:

Love awaits 25 extraordinary women preparing to open their hearts to Grant Ellis on the season premiere of “The Bachelor.” With a bold, new twist on the traditional first impression rose, making a strong connection has never been more crucial.

What could this twist be?

We know that there have been times before in the past where more than one rose was given out, so could we have another instance of that? No matter what it is, our honest hope is that this is something that is really either introduced or facilitated by Grant himself as opposed to production. The real hope when it comes to a season like this is that we are fully set up for a story that feels authentic. By virtue of that, it will make the season all around it easier to be invested in. Because of when Grant left during Jenn Tran’s season, we don’t know as much about him as some other people — the show may have to work harder to correct that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

