The Bachelor spoilers: Meet all of Grant Ellis’ women!

Today, ABC officially revealed the entire cast of 25 women for Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor. So what are some of our early takeaways?

Well, first and foremost, let’s begin here by noting that, of course, there are always some frustrations with who producers choose. Take, for example, that Grant is older than almost all of the women taking part of the season. However, at the same time it is nice that there are fewer contestants this time under the age of 25, and it also seems as though you have a lot of people who have real careers. That’s a problem that you often see both with this show as well as The Bachelorette. You’ve also got a pretty diverse group both in terms of their cultural backgrounds and also where they are raised. We’re hoping that this season does recover from the casting hot mess that was Jenn Tran’s season last year.

Without further ado, here are all of the women taking part in Grant’s season.

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada

Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, N.J.

Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Fla.

Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Ga.

Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, N.Y.

Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Chloie, 27, a model from New York, N.Y.

Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, N.D.

Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, Calif.

J’Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colo.

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Mass.

Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, N.C.

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Ky.

Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, S.C.

Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Mich.

Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, N.Y.

Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas

Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Ill.

Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, N.Y.

Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Va.

Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nev.

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, N.Y.

It is impossible to sit here and say for sure who the favorites are just based on job descriptions and hometowns, but given that Grant is from New Jersey, we’re not surprised that there are a handful of people in here from his neck of the woods. That doesn’t mean that they will have a built-in advance per se, but we do think it makes things easier when it comes to building a life after the fact.

What do you think we are going to see across Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

