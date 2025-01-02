The Bachelor spoilers: What does Grant Ellis want?

Are you thrilled that the journey of Grant Ellis as The Bachelor is almost here? Let’s just start by saying this: We are hoping that as we dive deeper into January at this point, there will be more exact details for what lies ahead.

Does anyone else think that the promotion for the season has been a little under the radar? It is possible that on some level, that is intentional given that it does not premiere until January 27. That means that over the next few weeks, ABC may kick it more into overdrive.

What we can at least say for this: Based on what we are hearing Grant say about his season at this point, there is a good chance that he walks away happy. Speaking to Ryan Seacrest during the latest New Year’s Rockin’ Eve broadcast, the new leading man indicates that kindness is really one of the things that he is most looking for in a partner. He also suggests that there is a really good love story that is going to play out.

Given that this was such a short interview, it is hard to take away too much more from it; yet, at the same time one of the biggest things we like about Grant is that he seems to have entered the season focused on what he wanted. This is someone who is ambitious and would want the same thing from a partner; meanwhile, he does not seem to be someone who wants a ton of drama. We feel like he’s going to get rid of some of the pot-stirrers, or at least ones who are doing it to the point that he notices. Sometimes, it can be hard to tell unless someone speaks out.

