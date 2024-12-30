The Bachelor spoilers: Grant Ellis and a magic lamp?

With the premiere of The Bachelor coming to ABC on Monday, January 27, doesn’t this feel like the perfect time to set the stage?

On paper, we certainly know that there is a lot to be excited and/or curious about here. Grant Ellis is the new lead, and everything we’ve seen from him on paper feels positive. He’s a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve, and also someone with a variety of interests that make him really unique in the sea of men who have been on the show. He loves everything from basketball to music and is super-ambitious.

Now, if you haven’t heard too much about Grant as a guy yet, here was how he was described leading into Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette:

It’s easy to see what makes Grant such a catch. His smile lights up every room he walks into and is followed by his positive attitude. Grant is a mama’s boy who loves poetry and reading, and says he’s here to find the love of his life. The former pro basketball player is passionate about his new career as a day trader and hopes to be able to provide for his future family. When Grant isn’t hustling at his job, he loves watching the Lakers, going bowling, and singing his heart out at karaoke. After his last long-term relationship didn’t work out, Grant is excited for the chance to fall in love again and can’t wait for his “Bachelorette” journey to begin.

Now, let’s just hope that Grant can actually find love on this journey! Based on the new Entertainment Weekly trailer, there are certainly going to be some real opportunities for romance ahead. On the first night, someone is even going to bring him a magic lamp, almost like there is a genie within! Consider this justification for the “wish Grant-ed” promos that ABC is doing, or the presence of “Genie in a Bottle” in the preview.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

