The Bachelor spoilers: Grant Ellis talks being vulnerable, more

Next month on ABC, you are going to finally have a chance to see the long-awaited premiere of The Bachelor starring Grant Ellis. Isn’t it high time that promotion for this season gets into high gear?

Before we start to get too deep into anything specific regarding this season, can we just say that we hope for a chance to really see him find happiness — and also have a less chaotic final episode than what Jenn Tran was subjected to? We’re still not over producers making her watch her proposal to Devin at the end of last season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for additional TV reviews!

Now, let’s get back to Grant, someone who seems to be ready for his time in the spotlight and also understanding of what this process is all about.

If you head over to the official The Bachelor Instagram page now, you can see a new video where he dives further into how he views himself, how he is happier when he’s in love, and also how important it is for him to be both strong and vulnerable at the same time. There are so many things about this that feel reassuring when it comes to how he will handle this season, especially when it comes to making smart choices while also realizing this is a TV show. The latter is not always an uncomfortable thing to discuss, but one of the reasons why Joey Graziadei was so popular was because he was both a likable lead and also entertaining.

So as great as we think Grant is, the real success of this season will come down mostly to the women — what will they bring to the table? We are sure there will be drama but at the same time, we’re also hoping for some genuine romance and strong contenders at the same time.

Related – Learn more about Grant’s season of The Bachelor, including a new poster right now

What do you want to see from Grant Ellis on The Bachelor this season?

Share now in the comments! Once you do that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







