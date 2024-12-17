The Bachelor spoilers: New trailer with Grant Ellis’ music, drama

Next month on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see the premiere of The Bachelor with Grant Ellis as the lead. So, what can you expect to see?

Well, as you would most likely imagine, things are going to get pretty crazy almost right away for Grant and his women, as the competition is going to be fierce. It does appear based on the new trailer (watch here) that a lot of the drama is tried-and-true, mostly in that women are stealing time from other women and doing whatever they can to ensure that they stand out. Feelings get hurt and people get betrayed — rinse and repeat on a lot of that.

Now, one of the biggest things that the trailer shows off that is a little new is the focus on Grant as a musician and performer — in addition to his past playing basketball, it is clear that this is also a part of his life. What a real Renaissance Man he is! This is a guy with a lot of different interests, and while we’ve already heard the criticism that the guy is just there for his music career, that’s nonsense. Every single person who comes on this franchise does this for some level of fame, and you can quibble with whatever that may be. There is a reason why so many leave and become influencers after the fact!

The thing that we like the most about Grant is that he does seem to wear his heart on his sleeve and is okay to be vulnerable — he also admits that one of his biggest fears is being alone, and for a big chunk of his life, he did whatever he could in order to mask his emotions.

