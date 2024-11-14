The Bachelor trailer: Grant Ellis’ shocking, dramatic finale twist!

At the end of tonight’s The Golden Bachelorette finale, ABC did a smart thing in giving us a first look at Grant Ellis’ The Bachelor. With that, what dramatic events can you expect?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is pretty simple: If you thought that this season with Joan Vassos was too bright and cheery, rest assured that drama is coming. The trailer for what’s ahead signaled that there are arguments aplenty and everyone involved is going to struggle at one point or another.

This brings us to Grant, someone who has struggled with loneliness and is worried about making the wrong decision after being given this opportunity. Even up to the very end of the season, it still feels like he is having a hard time with the final rose! It feels already like the standout moment of the entire season may be Jesse Palmer asking him, right before the final rose ceremony, what he wants to do — after all, the person who shows up first is never the person that gets the rose!

The trailer did also indicate that at some point this season, we are going to see Joey Graziadei turn up in order to offer some advice, which is pretty remarkable given that he’s also been busy on Dancing with the Stars as of late. Given that Joey and Kelsey Anderson are still together, we do think that it’s a pretty positive person to speak to. Grant will also have the support of his family here and there as well.

On paper, this seems like this could be a good season, as there are also a lot of people who may be here largely for the purposes of being with Grant. The early announcement of him as the lead did help with that process for sure.

