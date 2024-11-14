The Golden Bachelorette finale: Are Joan Vassos, Chock engaged?

Entering tonight’s The Golden Bachelorette finale, we did feel pretty confident that Joan Vassos would pick Chock Chapple. However, this did not answer the other big question: Were they actually engaged?

Well, the biggest reason why this matters here is that going into the season, Joan had indicated that she did not necessarily see a need to rush anything anything insofar as an engagement went. She recognized basically that the most important thing was really finding someone who she could build a long-term relationship after the show. It’s nice that she felt that way, but she also never ruled out an engagement, either.

For most of this finale, we were mostly awaiting the breakup with Joan and Guy so that we could get to the other side of things and see what else would happen. We certainly felt like Chock would want to propose to her, largely because we’ve seen for weeks now that he is totally 100% into her and committed potentially for the long haul. We really wanted this relationship to work, and that’s why it is rather nice to get some sort of further update during the After the Final Rose. (After what happened with Gerry last season, we’re sure that the franchise would like a little more of a win here.)

Here’s where we will credit Joan: She didn’t drag this out at all. Rather than having Guy meet her family, she went ahead and sent him out. She wanted to spare her some of that embarrassment or heartbreak, and that seemed to be the nicest thing that she could do for him in that moment.

As for the engagement…

It did happen! Joan did leave her season engaged to Chock … but are the two of them still together? To keep things short, yes! They are already planning for the future, and are so happy that they can share their love with just about everyone else.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

