The Golden Bachelorette finale: Will a Golden Bachelor be named?

We obviously know that there are a lot of big moments coming over the course of The Golden Bachelorette finale on Wednesday. After all, we’re going to see Joan Vassos’ final rose ceremony and, beyond that, some sort of update on where things are in the present. Isn’t that a cause for excitement?

Beyond all of this, though, we also know that there will be questions regarding whether or not the next Golden Bachelor will be named … so why not dive into that further here?

Well, first and foremost, the case for such an announcement here is rather simple: It is an opportunity to potentially build some hype early about the next part of the franchise. We also know that the subject was broached during the After the Final Rose already. Mark Anderson is likely to be one contender, despite being a little younger than some of the other contestants. Meanwhile, Charles Ling is an undeniable fan favorite.

Yet, even with all of this in mind, there is a pretty practical reason why we may not get an announcement during the finale: The Golden Bachelor will probably not start filming for a rather long time. There is no point announcing a lead at a time in which you don’t know if they will still be single in several months! The franchise just finished filming Grant Ellis’ season of The Bachelor and at some point next year, The Bachelorette will also be shot. There are still some plans in order to shoot another chapter of Bachelor in Paradise, as well, though there has not been all that much said about that as of yet.

As of right now, we’re team Charles … and that is because we’d watch him in almost anything.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

