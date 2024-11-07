The Golden Bachelorette finale spoilers: Is Joan Vassos prepared?

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see the finale for The Golden Bachelorette arrive — so, what lies ahead here?

Well, we know that Joan Vassos’ family is going to play more of an on-screen role than they have in the past, as they will presumably spend time with both Guy and Chock. They are the final two, and there’s a chance that she will get engaged to one of them. Of course, there is also a chance that Joan does not end up with anyone — or, that she leaves with someone and does not have a proposal. She has said in interviews for months now that for her personally, that is not necessarily something that she needs.

So is Joan prepared for the finale to air? Speaking to Us Weekly, she indicated that her family, at least, is ready for the journey to wrap up:

“I think they’re ready for it … They’re looking forward to it. It’s a lot, being the kid that has a parent on TV. I feel for kids who do it, this is their life.”

It is important to note that while this show has certainly been a huge chunk of Joan’s world the past several weeks, we do not get the sense that she is going to be immersed in this forever. After all, she has a full-time job that she may return to after all of this, and in general, a lot of the older contestants either have a career or a settled life. These are some of the key differences between where we are with this show and then some others within the larger Bachelor Nation universe as a whole.

